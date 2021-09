WINNIPEG - For Kevin Cheveldayoff, just being able to see the faces of the players in the Winnipeg Jets organization at training camp is something to cherish. "It was a really bizarre year last year. I remember a couple times, you'd be walking by a player with a mask on, one of the new guys, and you'd be like 'Who is that?' Did I meet him yet?'" Cheveldayoff recalled. "That was kind of a theme throughout the whole year, just trying to get to know each other."

