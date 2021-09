The North Fort Myers High School volleyball team has just two seniors and one of the youngest rosters in the area. However, at least so far this season, that has not been a problem as the Red Knights have started off the season in strong fashion. After losing to regional power Fort Myers, North took down Estero in straight sets and then held off a rebuilding Mariner squad on the road.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO