Gator Insider: Florida-Alabama preview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There have been a lot of superlatives tossed out to describe Saturday’s mammoth Florida-Alabama matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Here is one more for historical context. You have to go back to 2006 for the last top-15 matchup that served as the Gators’ SEC opener. September games don’t get bigger than the clash between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and the No. 11 Gators, the first visit by an undefeated, top-ranked defending national champ in 19 years. With that level of hype set, Steve Russell breaks it all down in this week’s Gator Insider.