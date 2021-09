Well, it’s hard to win baseball games when you give up 5 runs in the first inning, and that is precisely what happened to the Twins on this Sunday afternoon. Twins starter Luke Farrell only lasted one inning, after giving up 5 runs on 7 hits. This included three RBI singles and a two run home run by Bo Bichette. After that, the scoring was all from Minnesota, as the Twins were able to chase old friend José Berríos in the 7th inning after cutting the deficit to 5-3. A Nick Gordon 2 run double in the top of the 4th and a Ben Rortvedt solo homer in the top of the 7th was all the offense could muster against Berríos, and the game finished with the Blue Jays on top.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO