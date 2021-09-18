Can the Cardinals continue their hot start in week 2?

View more in
NFL
Arizona Cardinals schedule and 2021 season predictions
Arizona Cardinals schedule this week Week 3 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM
USA Today
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Greg Joseph's missed field goal: 'This should be an easy one'
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. All that was missing was the finish. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal...
Derrick
Cardinals show how good they can be in stellar Week 1 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Yes, the Arizona Cardinals really did look that good in Week 1. It was a "pinch-me" kind of performance for the Cardinals, who had considerable hype coming into the season but performed better than anyone could have dreamed in a stellar 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Cardinals continue to give reserve guards playing time
The Arizona Cardinals are doing something for the third year in a row that you don’t see all the time in the NFL. They have rotational play on the offensive line, at least at guard. Usually when a team has a set starting offensive line, unless someone gets hurt, those...
chatsports.com
Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals prepare for Vikings offense, look to continue hot start, Zaven Collins snap count and more
Happy Friday one and all, we have made it. The Arizona Cardinals take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, meaning the return of one Patrick Peterson. We have that and more from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals. A look back at impressive road victory over Titans to open...
CBS Sports
One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 1 of 2021 season: Cardinals are hot, Giants defense exposed
Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is officially in the books. Sixteen teams logged wins. Sixteen others fell short. But what did we learn about each of the 32 after one game of action? We're so glad you asked. As Week 2 draws near, here's a look at one thing we took away from each team thanks to the opening weekend of football:
Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 3 matchup on September 26, 2021.
San Francisco 49ers schedule and 2021 season predictions
San Francisco 49ers schedule this week Week 3 — vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept.
detroitsportsnation.com
Detroit Lions sign free agent quarterback
According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Washington Football Team quarterback Steven Montez to their practice squad. Montez played his college ball at Colorado.
Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night
Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
New York Post
The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake
Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
The Saints cut a veteran player an hour before his $3 million salary became guaranteed because he wouldn't take a pay cut
Latavius Murray was close to having his salary guaranteed, but now he is searching for a new team days before the season begins.
What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?
AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors
Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future
If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
Former Vikings safety signed by the Indianapolis Colts
Finding a good defensive back in today’s NFL can be a real challenge. The Minnesota Vikings invested heavily in theirs this offseason by signing three new starters and extending Harrison Smith for what will hopefully be the rest of his career. The Vikings have enjoyed the services of several talented...
Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37
Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 3: It’s time to bench Jameis Winston
What is in store for NFL Week 3 as far as who to start and who to sit in fantasy
chatsports.com
Zach Wilson, under constant pressure in first NFL game, shows promise in Jets' loss to Sam Darnold and Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beginning of the Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson era was All Carolina and Not nearly enough Jets. Saleh has preached the Jets’ mantra would be All Gas and No Brake. But the first-time NFL head coach also said this young team would need time to grow, develop and jell. Saleh wasn’t kidding.
Bleacher Report
Texans' Culley: 'We'll Have to See' If Deshaun Watson Plays After Tyrod Taylor Injury
Houston Texans head coach David Culley told reporters that "we'll have to see" in regard to whether quarterback Deshaun Watson could start Thursday after signal-caller Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in a 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Watson has sat for each of the team's first...
