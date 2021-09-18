Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ellis County through 945 PM CDT At 921 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Higgins, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
