While the launch of Season 10: Emergence was one of the most stable launches in Apex Legends’ history, the same cannot be said for the first major event of the season. From the moment the event launched, server errors prevented players from even entering the lobby of the game. Luckily, after three hours of mixed results, the developers at Respawn were able to create a hotfix. Players have been able to get into the lobby at a pretty consistent rate after the fix, but later in the evening, new trouble arose.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO