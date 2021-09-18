CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About Robert Durst's Murder Conviction

By Callie McGuire
 7 days ago
Robert Durst's murder conviction is a wild and gruesome journey. The former New York real estate mogul Durst was convicted of a murder that took on new life after participating in an HBO documentary. Durst was the subject of a 2015 HBO documentary series, "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst." His participation in the documentary directly led to his conviction on September 17 of murdering his best friend.

