NBA

Aces rout Sky 103-70, clinch second seed

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) -- Riquna Williams scored 22 points, Kelsey Plum added 20 and the Las Vegas Aces used a big run to close the first half to rout the Chicago Sky 103-70 on Friday night and clinch the second seed for the WNBA playoffs. Dearica Hamby added 17 for Las...

