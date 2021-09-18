One of Adam Sandler's Biggest Hits Is Coming to Netflix and Hulu

Fall is drawing in, and with those cooler winds and earlier sunsets come some new additions to Netflix. You're probably used to opening up the app whenever you're in the mood to start a new show, but deciding on one can take up valuable bingeing time. Instead of scrolling aimlessly, check out our list of some of the best new shows that have arrived on Netflix over the past couple of weeks. Whether you're in the mood for reality competitions, a thrilling heist, or an introspective drama, there's something for you here.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO