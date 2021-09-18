CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

One of Adam Sandler's Biggest Hits Is Coming to Netflix and Hulu

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of Adam Sandler's new movies over the past few years have been streaming exclusive, thanks to a massive deal with Netflix, the former Saturday Night Live star was once a golden ticket at the box office. Many of his low-budget comedies were silly in nature, but they usually made a ton compared to what they cost to produce, and the majority of them remain popular to this day. This includes Grown Ups, which was Sandler's biggest hit on the big screen, and it's preparing to come to a couple of different streaming services.

comicbook.com

Comments / 2

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Kickass Jason Statham Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Remember that underrated Jason Statham move with a one-word title? No, it wasn’t Snatch, Cellular, Revolver, London, 13 or Spy, it was much more of straightforward action thriller. Nope, it wasn’t Chaos, Crank, Blitz, Safe, Parker or Homefront, either, Jet Li was in it. Not The One, because technically that’s...
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SERIES
Best Life

8 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Fall is drawing in, and with those cooler winds and earlier sunsets come some new additions to Netflix. You're probably used to opening up the app whenever you're in the mood to start a new show, but deciding on one can take up valuable bingeing time. Instead of scrolling aimlessly, check out our list of some of the best new shows that have arrived on Netflix over the past couple of weeks. Whether you're in the mood for reality competitions, a thrilling heist, or an introspective drama, there's something for you here.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Kevin James
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Rob Schneider
Person
David Spade
Person
Maria Bello
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Philly

Actor Jaleel White, Known As Steve Urkel, Spotted In Philadelphia For Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’ Film

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was another star sighting in Philadelphia. Actor Jaleel White, aka Steve Urkel, was in the city for Adam Sandler’s new movie “Hustle.” While in town to shoot a few scenes for the film, he dined in Fishtown at the new sushi restaurant Izakaya by Yanaga. Chef Kevin Yanaga, also known as the Sushi Whisperer, is wearing the white coat in the image below. Credit: CBS3 Photographer HughE Dillon sent the photos to CBS3.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Grown Ups#Disney
Popculture

'Pawn Stars' Pulled From Netflix

While Netflix has been adding a slew of new programs to its service in September, they have also removed several others. Pawn Stars is one of the shows that was recently removed. The only season of the History Channel series that was available left the service on Wednesday. So, Pawn Stars fans, you'll have to look elsewhere if you want to get your fix of the long-running series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
Popculture

Classic Halle Berry Movie Leaving Netflix

A new slate of television shows and movies is headed to Netflix for September. Of course, that means that there are just as many programs that will be leaving the streaming service that month. One of the films that will be departing Netflix is the Halle Berry feature Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But, luckily, you still have some time to check it out before it leaves Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
cbslocal.com

Adam Sandler’s Movie ‘Hustle’ Taking Over Streets In Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Movie madness is happening Thursday in Manayunk! Adam Sandler’s film “Hustle” is taking over several streets. Eyewitness News saw as crews put the final touches on some of the buildings that will be used in the scenes. There’s definitely a lot of excitement building as Hollywood comes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Adam Sandler spotted in Philadelphia filming his latest Netflix movie

PHILADELPHIA — Adam Sandler is in Philadelphia filming his next Netflix movie. The star of the new film, "Hustle," was recently seen walking out of the Four Seasons Hotel, where he's shooting. Sandler stopped to greet the crowd outside and sign autographs. Sandler's latest movie is about a washed-up basketball...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ComicBook

Adam Sandler Shares Touching Tribute to Norm Macdonald After His Passing

The world lost a comedic legend on Tuesday, as news broke that comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald had died at the age of 61. Macdonald passed away after a long and private battle with cancer, and the entire entertainment industry immediately began mourning the tremendous loss. Social media became instantly flooded with good memories from the comedian, clips from his epic skits and appearances on late night TV, and touching tributes from those who were privileged enough to know him.
CELEBRITIES
bocamag.com

Stream These: September Movies on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max

Probably the most high-profile feature to be released upon the pending 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, the moral drama “Worth” centers on an attorney (Michael Keaton) placed in the impossible position of compensating family members of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on that day. He’s forced to weigh outside factors in determining the amount of money owed each relative, as if one life is worth inherently more than another, which inevitably leads to conflicts involving race and sexuality in an unequal society. It’s a film that, I expect, will reveal the institutional fractures in a world that, on the surface, came together in selfless unity. Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan and Marc Maron co-star.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES
Fox News

Adam Sandler collaborator Peter Dante looks unrecognizable following his arrest in Los Angeles

Frequent Adam Sandler collaborator Peter Dante was spotted for the first time following his arrest in Los Angeles. The actor, 52, looked unrecognizable from his past roles in films like "Grandma’s Boy," "Little Nicky" and "The Waterboy" as he walked barefoot in his neighborhood to seemingly unload his car the morning after his arrest. The actor sported long hair, a green tie-dye sweatshirt and green shorts.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy