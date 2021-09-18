Two women, one from the Gainesville area are the state's newest millionaires

They say all it takes is a dream and in this case a $20.00 bill, a woman from the Gainesville area, is one of two of the newest millionaires here in the Sunshine State. According to state lottery officials, Betty Munn of Alachua hit for $1 million on a $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic scratch off ticket. Florida Lottery officials say, Munn’s $20 ticket was bought at the Kangaroo Express along Northwest 39th Avenue here in Gainesville. Munn chose the lump sum payment which total out to $710,000.