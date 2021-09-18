CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Aces rout Sky 103-70, clinch second seed

 7 days ago

Riquna Williams scored 22 points, Kelsey Plum added 20 and the Las Vegas Aces used a big run to close the first half to rout the Chicago Sky 103-70 on Friday night and clinch the second seed for the WNBA playoffs.

Dearica Hamby added 17 for Las Vegas (23-8), which will have a double bye into the semifinals when the playoffs begin next week. Chicago (15-16) was locked into the six seed and will host the seventh-seed in a first-round game on Thursday.

The Aces closed the first half with a 25-4 run over the last 5:45 for a 61-39 lead. They didn't slow down much in the second half, finishing the game making 9 of 18 3-pointers and shooting 56% overall, with 32 assists on 41 baskets.

A'ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes both had seven assists. Stokes had 13 rebounds and Wilson 10 as Las Vegas crushed Chicago on the boards 47-19.

Candace Parker scored 20 points and Kahleah Copper 18 for the Sky, who shot 40%.

More AP women’s basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

#Wnba Playoffs#Chicago Sky#The Las Vegas Aces#Wilson 10#Kahleah Copper#Ap
