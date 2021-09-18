CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Of Gov. Newsom’s Children Test Positive For COVID

By CBS13 Staff
 7 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson in the Governor’s Office.

Spokesperson Erin Mellon said the children tested positive on Thursday. Newsom, his wife and their other two children have all since tested negative and are following COVID protocols.

“The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” Mellon said in a statement Friday evening.

The children were not named.

There was no information released on where the two children were potentially exposed.

More to come.

Robert Crystal Melton
7d ago

well rather anyone like him or not I hope his kids are ok nomatter the out come I wouldn't wish harm on anyone's child or anyone's life for that matter

Cecilia Kitts
7d ago

My husband's hemorrhoids are flaring up. It really isn't news unless they're hospitalized or worse. I hope they're OK (which statistics tell us they probably will be), but really, is it news worthy?

William Moreland
7d ago

so his kids have a cold/ flu that happens every year . people act like no one has ever gotten sick a day in their life

