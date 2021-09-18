Injured employee sues Decatur’s Daikin America plant over deadly chemical exposure

An employee of the Daikin America plant in Decatur sued his employer Thursday over a July 2 chemical exposure that also has been blamed for the death of one of his coworkers. Will Delashaw and his wife Ashley filed the lawsuit against Daikin and unnamed defendants who designed or manufactured equipment that malfunctioned, causing Will Delashaw to be “exposed to toxic chemicals which caused injury to his lungs and other parts of his body.”