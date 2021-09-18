Amber Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Girl Out Of Converse, Texas

CONVERSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Friday night, Sept. 17, for a 12-year-old child out of Converse.

The missing child, Alheirie Michelle Rodriguez Pomales, was last seen at Judson Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 14, around 9:00 a.m. wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants, and carrying a pink and gray backpack.

The girl is Hispanic, about five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect of the child abduction is 28-year-old Marie Rodriguez Pomales.

She is Hispanic, about five feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Authorities have not confirmed the pair’s relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 659-9789 to reach the Judson ISD Police Department.