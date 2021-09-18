CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Amber Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Girl Out Of Converse, Texas

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gqw5Y_0bzuwz4M00

CONVERSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Friday night, Sept. 17, for a 12-year-old child out of Converse.

The missing child, Alheirie Michelle Rodriguez Pomales, was last seen at Judson Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 14, around 9:00 a.m. wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants, and carrying a pink and gray backpack.

The girl is Hispanic, about five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Suspect Marie Rodriguez Pomales and child Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales (Texas DPS)

The suspect of the child abduction is 28-year-old Marie Rodriguez Pomales.

She is Hispanic, about five feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Authorities have not confirmed the pair’s relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 659-9789 to reach the Judson ISD Police Department.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

12-Year-Old Richland Hills Girl Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 12-year-old Richland Hills girl has died after a fentanyl overdose, and police said they’re investigating the death. Elliana Martinez was found dead at a home on Jennifer Drive on May 31, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The agency lists her cause of...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Shooting On Inspiration Drive That Left Teen Darius Ali Claiborn Dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the pubic for information about a shooting that left a teenager dead on September 23. It was around 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Altas Design District Apartments, in the 1500 block of Inspiration Drive. When police arrived they found a man on the 2nd floor of the parking garage — he’d been shot several times.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Three Dismembered Bodies Found In Fort Worth Dumpster, Police Asking For Tips

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking for the public’s help after the dismembered bodies of three people, including a child, were found in a burning trash dumpster. The discovery came early Wednesday morning outside a business in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive in West Fort Worth. Firefighters responded to the dumpster fire just after 6:15 a.m.  Once it was put out, they found body parts inside. Developing story in Fort Worth. Dumpster on fire at this spot Wednesday morning had dismembered bodies of adult male, teen/adult female and a young child inside. pic.twitter.com/avsg5rYAew — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) September 24, 2021 Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Judson, TX
Converse, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Converse, TX
CBS DFW

Irving Man Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Who Wiped Feces On Him

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 23-year-old Irving man has been charged with killing a 2-year-old boy who wiped feces on him. Arturo Santiago Pena-Almanza, Jr. was initially arrested Wednesday for abandoning or endangering the child, identified as Jeremiah Degrate Rios. Credit: gofundme An arrest warrant affidavit says Pena-Almanza struck the child with his fists after the boy wiped feces from his dirty diaper on him. When the suspect confessed to the killing, the charge was upgraded to capital murder. Credit: Irving Police Pena-Almanza is currently at the Dallas County Jail.  
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Police Say Suicidal Man Pulled Shotgun On Officers Before They Shot, Killed Him

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation into an officer involved shooting is underway in McKinney. The officer was not injured. It all started with a 911 from a home on Redwood Drive all about a suicidal person. That person’s relative is who called police. Arriving officers tried to make contact with the man for nearly an hour. At one point, the man came outside and allegedly pointed a shotgun at officers. Officers then fired, hitting the man as he stood, then fell on the front lawn. He died. “This is a tragic situation and our hearts do go out to the family at this time,” a police spokesperson told CBS News. The Texas Rangers are heading up the investigation.  
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Sheriff: Man Snatches Woman’s Purse Before Running Her Over

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston-area woman was run over and killed Thursday as a man was making his getaway after snatching her purse, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. outside a McDonald’s restaurant near Houston’s eastern outskirts. The woman, who was in her early...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
CBS DFW

Nicholas Nelson Headed To Federal Prison For Detonating Bomb Near Bedford Bridge

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who set off a bomb near a North Texas bridge has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. In April 2021 CBS 11 News reported on how Nicholas Nelson detonated a bomb in Bedford, near a bridge along Forest Ridge Drive. When bomb technicians responded to calls about an explosion they found a crater beneath the bridge and explosive components, including a speaker wire and container debris, next to it. They also found an un-detonated explosive device along the roadway and performed a controlled detonation. An investigation found the 38-year-old had posted dozens of videos of himself on YouTube manufacturing and setting off other explosives. In plea papers, Nelson admitted to detonating the device under the Bedford bridge. Nicholas Nelson was sentenced 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a destructive device.
BEDFORD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Police#Amber Alert Issued#Judson Middle School#Hispanic#Texas Alerts
CBS DFW

Friends, Family Mourning Loss Of Rowlett Police Officer Darsel “Dee” Moore

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rowlett Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired police officer Darsel “Dee” Moore passed away on Sept. 22 after “a battle with sickness,” according to a social media post from the department. Calling Moore one of their “all time greats,” with his infectious laughter and kind heart, he was an institution at the department.
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

Greenville Woman Found Guilty Of Abusing Adopted Kids, Forcing Them To Work In A Puppy Mill

GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW) – A Hunt County woman has been found guilty of abusing her adopted children and forcing them to work in a puppy mill. Barbara Barrett was charged with continuous trafficking of persons and was sentenced to 99 years, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced today. The Greenville woman along with her husband Jeffery were accused of abusing the adopted children “while forcing them to work in a puppy mill attached to their home.” Jeffery and Barbara Barrett The attorney general’s human trafficking and transnational organized crime division assisted the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office on the case. “It is heartbreaking to know this horrid abuse was happening in our state, and it is unfathomable that a person could be so heartless to abuse the foster care system and use children in need of a loving, safe home as slave labor,” Attorney General Paxton said. “We can only hope this successful prosecution will bring some degree of justice to the children that were robbed of the love and care they deserved. I will never stop fighting against human trafficking.” The status of Jeffrey Barrett’s case was not immediately known.
GREENVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Senior Corporal Arnulfo Pargas Dies From COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A procession for Dallas Police Senior Corporal Arnulfo Pargas took place in Dallas this afternoon, Sept. 23. He died from complications of COVID-19. The procession escorted Senior Corporal Pargas from UT Southwestern Medical to Hughes Family Tribute Center located at 9700 Webb Chapel Road in Dallas. Dallas Police Cpl Arnulfo Pargas (courtesy: Facebook) Friends, family and fellow officers held a benefit fundraiser for Pargas’ family back in August while he was in the hospital. He is a remembered as a dedicated police officer, kind neighbor and friend.  
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy