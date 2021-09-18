Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Sunday night I had the pleasure of seeing Santana on their Blessings and Miracles Tour, 2021. They made a stop at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA, which was only their 2nd show during a break from their residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. Personally, this was my first show at the Wind Creek in Bethlehem since the COVID lockdown and it felt good to be back and enjoying live music! Santana is on tour promoting their latest album to be released on October 15th. The first single already released is “Move,” with Rob Thomas (and Zac Barnett/American Authors), which was performed live at this show. Santana collaborates with other talented artists on this new album such as Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, Steve Winwood, Kirk Hammett, and others. Carlos Santana states “The title of this album comes from my belief that we’re born with heavenly power that allows us to create blessings and miracles. The world programs you to be unworthy of those gifts, we have to utilize light, spirit, and soul – they’re indestructible and immutable. Those are the three main elements on this album.”

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO