Love potentially in the air for Diddy, Joie Chavis

Lori Harvey gushed over her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan on ‘The Real,’ telling the co-hosts that the lovebirds ‘really balance each other.’. Lori Harvey really is the luckiest girl in the world! The 24-year-old model has been dating Michael B. Jordan, 34, for almost a year now, and during her appearance on The Real season 8 premiere on Monday (Sept. 20), she confirmed that the pairing is truly a romance for the ages! “We just really balance each other,” Lori told co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Garcelle Beauvais. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘when you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together,” she added.

