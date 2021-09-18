CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Love potentially in the air for Diddy, Joie Chavis

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his breakup with Cassie in 2018, he’s been linked to Yung Miami, Tina Louise, and Lori Harvey. In lieu of his annual Labor Day weekend white party, he cozied up on a yacht in Capri with model Joie Chavis. Prior to his PDA session with Chavis, he watched his...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 15

Bay Lincoln
6d ago

that man go both ways if you ask me what his favorite is a male he just doing this for show and I hope she get money and stocks and bonds and Gifts in her name

Reply
3
Related
Amomama

Diddy Is a Proud Father Sharing Photos of His 3 Daughters Walking the Runway at Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Words were not enough to explain how proud American music mogul Sean Diddy Combs felt after his three teenage daughters walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show. American rapper and music producer Sean Diddy Combs is one of the most prominent artists in the history of the music industry. Besides making great hits, he has also been behind the success of some of the industry's biggest stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
Person
Kim Porter
Person
Tina Louise
Person
Lori Harvey
Essence

Toni Braxton's Sons Denim And Diezel Just Ripped The Runway

Toni and Tamar were front and center to watch her boys walk in Marcell Von Berlin's Spring 2022 runway show. While a career in music has been the norm for Toni Braxton and her famous siblings, for her sons, modeling just might be their professional path. Both handsome men, Diezel,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 51, Cozies Up To New Flame Joie Chavis, 32, On Luxe Yacht Vacation In Italy — Photos

Diddy and Joie Chavis were all smiles while hanging out and engaging in conversation on an impressive yacht before going to get lunch in Italy. Diddy‘s new relationship with Joie Chavis, 32, is continuing to thrive! The 51-year-old rapper was photographed having a great time with his new lady love while aboard a luxurious yacht in Italy on Sept. 11. They proved they know how to take in the last days of summer when they appeared to be having a conversation that was full of laughter and cozied up together in warm weather outfits.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Joie Chavis and Diddy Appear to Be Dating After Being Spotted Kissing in Italy

Joie Chavis and Diddy are sparking dating rumors with their recent Italian getaway. In photos exclusively obtained by The Shade Room, the 32-year-old model and the 51-year-old music mogul were spotted kissing and cozying up to each other on a yacht in Capri. Neither Joie nor Diddy have publicly addressed the status of their relationship, but they've both been documenting their trip on Instagram. On Tuesday, Joie shared a video of her dancing in a pool set to Drake's "Race My Mind," while Diddy posted a scenic snap of him on the boat the day prior.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy Enjoys A Gondola Ride With His Daughters, Chance, D’Lila, & Jessie While In Venice — Photo

Diddy brought his girls on a sweet family excursion to Italy, and they took on one of Venice’s most popular tourist activities. Summer is nearly over, but rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, 51, still enjoyed a special vacation with his three daughters Chance, 15, D’Lila, 14, and Jessie, 14. The rapper and record executive took in a relaxing boat ride in Venice on Wednesday September 1. The girls looked like they enjoyed European outing , while their dad seemed like he got some quality rest and relaxation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#White Party#Pda#Chance#The Dolce Gabbana#Christian
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 6 Children & Their Mothers

Learn all about Diddy’s six children that he shares with three different women, including late girlfriend Kim Porter. Diddy is a man of many talents that goes by many names. As fans know, the 51-year-old rapper and record producer was born Sean Combs, but over the years has been known by monikers such as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Love, and Diddy. But to his children, he’s merely known as “Dad.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Get Into Heated Exchange On Livestream

They're two of the biggest producers in Hip Hop with legacies that continue to reach new heights decades after they stepped into the scene, but there has been a divide in recent days regarding their catalogs. Verzuz has ignited a bit of a war after Jermaine Dupri publicly called out Diddy for a battle. The Bad Boy mogul answered the So So Def icon and didn't seem interested in going up against him.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Diddy Accepts Jermaine Dupri’s Verzuz Challenge

Challenge accepted! Diddy has finally agreed to go hit for hit with Jermaine Dupri for a VERZUZ battle. Earlier this week, Dupri issued the challenge to Diddy on Instagram and Diddy would respond by declining. On Friday night, Diddy, JD, and Snoop Dogg joined Fat Joe on his Instagram Live...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lori Harvey Slams The Door On Meek Mill Questions

On "Going Bad," Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill raps that he's got "Lori Harvey on [his] wish list." However, after she got serious with actor Michael B. Jordan this year, and even while she was dating rapper Future, the model has effectively been taken off of Meek's list as a sign of respect.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Raves Over The Sweet Things Michael B. Jordan Does That Make Him A Great Boyfriend

Lori Harvey gushed over her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan on ‘The Real,’ telling the co-hosts that the lovebirds ‘really balance each other.’. Lori Harvey really is the luckiest girl in the world! The 24-year-old model has been dating Michael B. Jordan, 34, for almost a year now, and during her appearance on The Real season 8 premiere on Monday (Sept. 20), she confirmed that the pairing is truly a romance for the ages! “We just really balance each other,” Lori told co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Garcelle Beauvais. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘when you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together,” she added.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Rihanna ASAP Rocky Are Reportedly Thinking About Marriage

The Jasmine Brand reports the couple could be considering marriage in the future. The article says a close source said, “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works.”. ASAP Rocky and Riri confirmed...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy