Los Angeles County, CA

County Health Officials Announce Order Requiring Proof Of Vaccination At Some Indoor And Outdoor Venues

By CBSLA Staff
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Health on Friday officially announced its latest COVID-19 health order requiring customers at certain outdoor and indoor venues provide proof of vaccination .

Patrons at bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4.

The rule also applies to so called mega-outdoor events of 10,000 people or more, as well as amusement parks, which aligns with federal mandates for those types of events.

“This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage, and it offers us a reasonable path forward and hopefully positions us to be able to better break the cycle of surges,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rK1YQ_0bzuw8oS00 Health officials also strongly recommended that restaurants follow a similar vaccine verification system, though it is not currently required.

The county health department on Friday also reported 1,823 new cases of COVID and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.

