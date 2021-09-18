CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert canceled for missing teen from Whitestown

By Mary Farucci
 7 days ago
Update: Authorities say she has been located.

WHITESTOWN — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday evening in Whitestown.

Anijaha Hill is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with dark blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants.

She was last seen around 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Anijaha is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Whitestown Police Department at 765-483-3377.

