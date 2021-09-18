ANOTHER POUNDING: Top-ranked Redhounds pummel Somerset, 52-6

CORBIN — Junior quarterback Cameron Combs threw for four touchdowns while senior Seth Mills caught a 79-yard touchdown pass and followed it up with a 79-yard interception return for a score as Corbin continued to show why it’s the top-ranked team in Class 4A by dominating Somerset on Friday with a 52-6 win.

The Redhounds (5-0) recorded their second shutout of the season and have now scored at least 40 points in a game for the third time this season. They’ve outscored their opponents, 208-40.

Corbin got on the scoreboard first thanks to another field goal by Jacob Baker. The Redhounds drove down to the Briar Jumper 26-yard line before seeing the dive stall. Baker came through with a 40-yarder to give his team a 3-0 lead with 7:37 left in the first quarter.

After holding Somerset (1-4) on its ensuing drive, Corbin scored again.

Quarterback Cameron Combs connected with Seth Huff with a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:06 left in the first quarter while pushing the Redhounds’ lead to 10-0.

Corbin continued to build its lead in the second quarter as Huff found paydirt this time around carrying the ball. He scored from two-yards out to give his team a 17-0 cushion with 10:00 remaining in the first half.

The Redhounds continued to add on to their lead minutes later as Combs’ second touchdown pass, a 36-yarder to Zander Curry, gave Corbin a 24-0 advantage with 6:43 left in the second quarter.

Tom Greer’s squad added another touchdown less than a minute and a half later with Combs finding Dakota Patterson for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Baker added the extra point while extending his team’s lead to 31-0 during the process.

The Redhounds didn’t waste any time to put the running clock into effect as Combs’ fourth passing touchdown of the game brought the Corbin fans to their feet as he connected with Seth Mills for a 79-yard touchdown strike, giving the Redhounds a 38-0 lead with 10:25 left in the third quarter.

Mills added a touchdown on the defensive side four minutes later as he picked off a pass and returned it 79 yards to increase Corbin’s advantage to 45-0 with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter.

Both teams added a touchdown apiece during the remainder of the game, as Corbin secured the 46-point victory.