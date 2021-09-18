CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockcastle County, KY

South Laurel drops 52-7 decision to Rockcastle County

By Les Dixon Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 7 days ago
South Laurel dropped its 19th consecutive game on Friday, losing to Rockcastle County, 52-7.  Les Nicholson

LONDON — South Laurel saw its losing skid reach 19 games after dropping a 52-7 decision to Rockcastle County at home on Friday.

The Cardinals (0-5) struggled offensively, and it showed in their final offensive stats. South Laurel was outgained 374-52 in total offense and was held to -43 yards rushing.

Mathew Chasteen scored the game’s first touchdown for Rockcastle County. He broke loose for a 15-yard touchdown run, giving the Rockets a 6-0 lead with 6:36 left in the first quarter.

Cameron Wright added a 14-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Rockets’ lead to 13-0 with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

Chasteen broke loose for a 14-yard touchdown run of his own as Rockcastle County possessed a 20-0 advantage 17 seconds (11:43) into the second quarter.

The Rockets continued to overpower South Laurel with their ground attack as Wright added an 18-yard touchdown run to give Rockcastle County a 27-0 lead at the 4:18 mark of the second quarter.

Chasteen added a 4-yard touchdown run to cap off the first half while giving the Rockets a 33-0 lead at halftime.

Rockcastle County outgained South Laurel in total offense 232-11 in the first half while limiting the Cardinals to -38 rushing yards.

The Rockets’ domination continued in the second half as Landen Broaddus (six-yard run), and Anthony Goodin (12-yard run) added rushing touchdowns in the third quarter their to increase their lead to 46-0.

South Laurel managed to score its lone touchdown of the game as quarterback Landry Collett managed to break free for a one-yard run with 8:48 left to make the score, 46-7.

Collett finished the game connecting for 14-of-20 pass attempts for 95 yards.

Rockcastle County added one final score to wrap up its 45-point win.

