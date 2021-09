On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams talk with Kathy Carter, newly-appointed CEO of LA28, about the organizing committee’s preparation for the first Summer Games in the U.S. since Atlanta in 1996. They chat about the business of the games, sponsorship and how to prepare for an event of that scale, this far in advance. Los Angeles was awarded the Games in 2017 alongside Paris (for 2024), giving the group an 11-year window to turn the bid into reality. That’s a longer lead time than normal, and Carter was recently elevated to CEO from chief revenue officer...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO