Vaccinated People, Medical Professionals Torn As FDA Rejects Pfizer Booster Shot For Most Americans

By Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA’s decision to reject Pfizer’s booster shot request for the majority of Americans may have surprised some, but one local nurse says he expected it.

On Friday, the agency’s advisory panel took the major vote, saying no to booster shots for most Americans 16-years-old and older. They did approve booster shots for those 65 and over.

The decision was not a surprise for nurse practitioner Dominic Marano, who treats COVID patients at Temple University Hospital.

His reasoning? The vaccine is still working just fine without the booster.

“A majority of the patients we’re seeing right now are unvaccinated,” he said, adding, “I think that cautiously waiting is probably in our best interest and as we get the data, to interpret and use it as we need to.”

Many people told CBS3 they like the idea of getting a booster and some added protection.

Kimara Jones is vaccinated, but that doesn’t change her opinion on a bit more peace of mind.

“I’m very surprised, with all this delta variant and there could be,” she said. “I want the booster shot.”

In the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet, scientists wrote about the idea of booster shots earlier this week, saying that despite the “benefits of primary COVID-19 vaccination clearly outweigh the risks, widespread boosting should be undertaken only if there is clear evidence that it is appropriate.”

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, Philadelphia’s acting health commissioner, released a statement on the FDA’s decision, saying in part, “We are eagerly awaiting to hear from the FDA and CDC on when we can begin administering booster doses.”

A CDC report says among the United States’ vaccines, Moderna had the highest effectiveness against COVID hospitalization. Pfizer was second.

