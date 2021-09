The 2021 NHL Draft was different in regards to scouting and evaluating prospects. With the on-going pandemic, a number of leagues were shut down or delayed. It was hard to get a gauge on where a prospect lies in terms of rankings as players were scattered across draft boards. There was no clear-cut number one until late in the season and most of the viewings were done online instead of at the rink.

