CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallandale Beach, FL

Man Found Dead In Hallandale Beach Believed To Be Rapper WizdaWizard

By Jessica Vallejo
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6Dvt_0bzuvASS00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hallandale Beach police say a man was found dead in front of a home Friday morning. He’s believed to be rapper WizdaWizard.

Florida Highway Patrol says an alleged road rage shooting on I-95 also led to another man getting at least 22 bullet holes to the driver’s side of his car. That man is said to be rapper SpotemGottem.

This is the corner of six terrorists and 10 Street and this is where that body was found early this morning in front of this vacant home.

You can see those markers still remain on the floor but this is no longer an active scene.

While Hallandale Beach Police have not confirmed the identity of the person found multiple posts on social media claimed the victim that was a rapper with the wizard.

Police said what caused the person’s death is still unknown.

Chopper 4 shows police cornered off a large perimeter of the neighborhood.

Family members showed up to the home police as per the integrity of the investigation. They will not release the man’s name yet.

“I can’t confirm a head wound but it does appear that he did have some trauma to his body correct. At this time. We don’t have any known suspects and the investigation is still ongoing,” Hallandale Police Captain Megan Jones said.

According to TMZ, early this morning rapper SpotemGotem is recovering at Aventura hospital after being shot multiple times in a Miami road rage incident.

FHP tells CBS4 that the rapper was riding in a car and shot at least 22 times on the driver’s side.

The driver was shot on the hip and SpotemGottem suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.

Both are in stable condition, but police are searching for the persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 16

Barthalamule Shagnasty
7d ago

Another story apparently written by a 2nd grader... I couldn't follow a thing! All I know is some more thugs are dead but that's nothing new

Reply(2)
20
Robert Lowe
6d ago

That is just a shame. 🙄 Looks like getting his street cred got a little out of hand. Looks like Miami handles their rappers. Can they have a convention down there of all the US rappers?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Speaks On WizDaWizard’s Death

Margate, FL – Kodak Black found himself mourning on Saturday (September 18), one day after his friend and Sniper Gang associate WizDaWizard was found dead in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The Haitian Boy Kodak rapper was recognized by the city of Margate, Florida for his $20,000 donation to the daughter of...
MARGATE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Reportedly Shot & Killed

Florida rapper WizDaWizard was reportedly found dead this week following a shooting in Hallandale Beach. The rapper worked extensively with Sniper Gang, and he was close with Kodak Black. According to a report by WSVN, WizDaWizard's body was found by a dog walker on Friday morning at around 6:30 AM....
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
hiphop-n-more.com

SpotemGottem Victim of Drive-By Shooting, Recovering in Hospital

UPDATE: Some details have emerged now on the incident. SpotemGottem was driving southbound on I-95 when gunshots started ringing out from another car. The car was shot at least 22 times. TMZ reports that the driver was shot in his hip, and Spotemgottem suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, and...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

14-Year-Old Shot, Killed In SW Miami-Dade Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for answers after a teen was shot and killed at a southwest Miami-Dade community park. They said the 14-year-old, who was from West Palm Beach, was attending a family gathering at Hammocks Community park on SW 157 Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. “The victim had told his family that he was going to meet up with some friends, just steps from where the gathering was taking place. A short time after, shots were fired, the family raced to the scene and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was summoned to respond. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, upon arriving at the scene, determined that 14-year-old male was deceased,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez. Abdias Suero, who lives in the area, heard the gunfire. “I thought it was firecrackers. But it didn’t sound like firecrackers, really it sounded like shots,” he said. Suero said he heard four shots coming from the park. Rodriguez said investigators spoke to family members and possible witnesses in an effort to piece together what happened.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hallandale Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
City
Aventura, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Survives Miami Drive-By Shooting

Rising Jacksonville, Florida, rapper SpotemGottem was shot in his hip while driving on a highway in Miami early Friday morning, September 17th. SpotemGottem — real name Nehemiah Lamar Harden — was driving a Dodge Charger on I-95 when the car was hit with gunfire, leaving 22 bullet holes on the driver’s side, according to a statement provided by Alejandro Camacho of the Florida Highway Patrol. Another man, sitting in the backseat of the car, sustained gunshot wounds to both legs. Both Harden and the other man were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Shooting on I-95 in Hallandale Beach Leaves One Injured

One person was injured in a expressway shooting in Hallandale Beach Saturday, police said. The incident happened at I-95 South between Pembroke Road and the Hallandale Beach exit around 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment after being shot in a car. A dark pickup...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Popculture

Florida Rapper Rushed to Hospital After Being Shot at 22 Times During Road Rage Incident

Florida rapper SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, is in a hospital after he was shot in a Miami road rage drive-by incident early Friday morning. Harden, 19, was riding in a car when it was fired upon at least 22 times on the driver's side. The driver and Harden both suffered leg wounds and are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rapper#Crime Stoppers#Police#Florida Highway Patrol#Cbsmiami#Wizdawizard#Spotemgotem#Fhp#Cbs4
Click10.com

Authorities investigating late night shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting. Authorities said it happened late Saturday night in Hallandale Beach. The people involved in the shooting ended up on the side of the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit. It...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Click10.com

3 people fatally shot outside Wendy’s in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Hallandale Beach police are investigating after three people were shot early Tuesday outside a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene at 1091 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, just east of Interstate 95, to find three dead victims, all with apparent gunshot wounds.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Miami

Davonte Barnes Charged In Mass Shooting Outside NW Miami-Dade Banquet Hall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have made their first arrest in the mass shooting outside a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall over the Memorial Day weekend. Davonte Barnes, 22, faces three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty. Barnes was arrested Thursday night. Miami-Dade police said he confessed to meeting with the suspects before the shooting and being a look out while it took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall at 7630 Northwest 186th Street. In court on Fridday, Barnes told a Judge. “I need to get a lawyer. I have not...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

3 dead after shooting near Wendy’s in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been killed in a Hallandale Beach shooting. The shooting took place near the drive-thru of a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant just east of Interstate 95, early Tuesday morning. “I just heard some gunshots pop off, man,” said Perk Fargo, who works nearby. “Just...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Children among 4 people shot in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for the gunman who opened fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade home early Sunday morning, injuring two adults and two young children. A 4-year-old and 6-year-old child were injured, along with a 27-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, investigators said. Detectives say the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Driver in custody after pursuit ends in bailout in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after leading officers in a pursuit across Golden Beach and Hallandale Beach. The chaotic chain of events apparently began when a Golden Beach Police officer began pursuing a driver in a white Mercedes-Benz that was reported stolen, Tuesday afternoon.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 people shot dead outside Florida Wendy’s

Three people were shot and killed when gunfire erupted outside a Wendy’s restaurant early Tuesday morning, according to Hallandale Beach police. Officers received a call at 12:48 a.m. stating that an argument had escalated to shots fired near the fast food drive-thru, according to Capt. Megan Jones, who held a brief press conference at the scene. Jones said officers arrived to find three ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Man’s Head Slashed In Unprovoked Attack At Miramar Plaza

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A maintenance man was just doing his job washing windows at the Miramar Parkway Plaza when out of nowhere his head was slashed open by a knife. “He attacked me with a knife, yes without any motive,” said 70-year-old Cesar Jose Posado Cerrano. “It was very fast because in a minute he was gone that’s all I can say” A five-inch-long gash, evidence of the brutal experience. Surveillance video shows the suspect casually walk through the plaza. Cerrano said he was bent over working when he was attacked. “I honestly thought it was someone on a bicycle who...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy