Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A man shot by Escondido police following a brief chase Friday evening has died, authorities said.

The man's identity was not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred in the area of Bear Valley Parkway and Encino Drive about 6:20 p.m., Escondido Police Department Sgt. Jeff Valdivia said.

The gunfire erupted at the end of an approximately five-minute pursuit of a vehicle believed to have been linked to an earlier shooting, Valdivia said.

In a Friday evening press conference, authorities stated a gun was recovered from the suspect, but it's unclear if the man fired it at officers.

What prompted police to open fire -- and how many officers discharged their weapons -- remained unclear early Friday evening.

City News Service contributed to this report.