Fulton County, OH

Convicted killer James Worley files for a stay of execution

 7 days ago
The Fulton County man was sentenced to death for killing Sierah Joughin in 2016. His death date is May 20, 2025.

KD-OH
7d ago

I'm,l sorry Worley, you didn't have any rights. Sierra didn't have a say in the matter when you, attacked, kidnapped, and killed her. as far as I'm concerned you need to be put to death soon rather than later.

Sonja Motter
7d ago

why do killers think they deserve anything..they don't ..5 years is to long to still get to be alive on our tax dollars

#Attorneys#Stay Of Execution#The Ohio Supreme Court#Sierah Strong
