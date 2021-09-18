Convicted killer James Worley files for a stay of execution

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was sentenced to more than 32 years in federal prison as the leader of a drug ring that moved fentanyl and heroin in the Toledo area. Terrance Allen was sentenced earlier this week to 390 months in federal prison. Judge James G. Carr issued the sentence, reflecting the seriousness of the conduct for trafficking in over a kilogram of heroin and over 400 grams of fentanyl from March 2018 to March 2019.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO