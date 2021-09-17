CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United vs D.C. United: Match Preview

Cover picture for the articleThe Five Stripes have another quick turnaround after an absolute mauling of F.C. Cincinnati on Wednesday night with a home match against D.C. United on Saturday. With the Eastern Conference standings literally looking like a Royal Rumble, Atlanta United has to continue to prove they’re capable of winning games when they matter. And the rest of their games matter because the upcoming opponents are floating all around the Five Stripes in the standings. Championship teams win tough games under pressure. Fortunately, they scored a combined 7 goals and conceded 0 against Orlando and Cincy, but unfortunately the Gabriel Heinze-era didn’t give the team much room to relax.

