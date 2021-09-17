CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

Man Found Dead In Hallandale Beach Believed To Be Rapper WizdaWizard

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hallandale Beach police say a man was found dead in front of a home Friday morning. He’s believed to be rapper WizdaWizard. Florida Highway Patrol says an alleged road rage shooting on I-95 also led to another man getting at least 22 bullet holes to the driver’s side of his car. That man is said to be rapper SpotemGottem.

miami.cbslocal.com

