Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Southern Erie; Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wyoming, northeastern Cattaraugus, southern Erie and northwestern Allegany Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1019 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ashford Hollow, or 14 miles north of Salamanca, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Springville, Ashford, Arcade, Franklinville, Cuba, Rushford, Ashford Hollow, Houghton, Yorkshire, Caneadea, Friendship, Eagle, Delevan, East Otto, Ischua, Lyndon, Ellicottville, Lime Lake-Machias, Black Creek and Farmersville Station. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 28 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH