Friendly Kia Offers Discounts to Military Members in the Tampa Bay Area
Active service members and veterans can find discounts at Friendly Kia in New Port Richey, Florida. Friendly Kia is offering a discount to military members. Friendly Kia is a dealership in the Tampa Bay area which serves the communities of Saint Petersburg, Clearwater, Sarasota and New Port Richey where it resides. Active service members and veterans can save $400 on a new Kia vehicle with the dealership’s special offer.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0