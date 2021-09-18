CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Bayonne street renamed to honor fallen Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CGAS_0bzut3R200

A ceremony was held Friday to honor the late Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals.

Seals was killed in December 2019 in a shootout with gunmen who would later kill several people inside of a Jewish deli.

The city of Bayonne paid tribute to Seals with a memorial bench and street renaming in his honor.

RELATED: Room in Hudson County Courthouse dedicated to Jersey City detective killed in the line of duty

RELATED: Thousands honor slain Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals at funeral

"Joe gave the ultimate sacrifice. He represented the Jersey City Police Department and all law enforcement extremely well. He was a hero. He will always be remembered as a hero. And it's fitting that we're all here to honor him, his life, his family, and his legacy,” said Nick Flora, of the Jersey City Police Department.

The ceremony was held on 16th Street in Bayonne - where Seals grew up.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Crime & Safety
Bayonne, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Jersey#Jewish
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy