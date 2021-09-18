Bayonne street renamed to honor fallen Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals

A ceremony was held Friday to honor the late Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals.

Seals was killed in December 2019 in a shootout with gunmen who would later kill several people inside of a Jewish deli.

The city of Bayonne paid tribute to Seals with a memorial bench and street renaming in his honor.

"Joe gave the ultimate sacrifice. He represented the Jersey City Police Department and all law enforcement extremely well. He was a hero. He will always be remembered as a hero. And it's fitting that we're all here to honor him, his life, his family, and his legacy,” said Nick Flora, of the Jersey City Police Department.

The ceremony was held on 16th Street in Bayonne - where Seals grew up.