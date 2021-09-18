CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School to remain closed due to Ida flood damage

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzkmB_0bzusxA400

Some students in Bridgewater will once again be learning from home virtually - but not because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School is still dealing with cleanup from flooding from Ida. The damage was serious enough that the school remains closed. School officials say that they hope students will return by Oct. 4.

On Friday, workers were seen going in and out of the school to repair the damage. Ida caused damage to classrooms, the gym, auditorium and main office.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Robert Beers wrote, "I understand the disappointment and challenge this presents for our middle school community. Please know that we are working to ready the building in order to welcome our students back to in-person instruction."

Air quality testing is taking place for mold. New carpeting will be installed over the next week and the cabinetry will be replaced.

Fans are also around the school to dry out the flood damage.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Bedford, Franklin County Schools closed tomorrow due to flooding

All Bedford and Franklin County Schools will be closed on Monday due to flooding, according to the school administration. For Bedford County, the after school program will be open at Thomas Magnet School 6 am to 6 p.m. For Franklin County, ESP will be open at Rock Creek and Clark Memorial from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students attending are advised to bring a sack lunch.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

School closures due to weather and flooding

Some school districts are closing Monday because of the flooding and weather. Here is a list of schools that have already made the announcement:. This list will be updated as we get notified by other school districts. Big Change in Boardman Leaves Drivers Fuming. Auto Savings. [photos] Inside Parker Schnabel's...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raritan
Livingston Parish News

Springfield schools opening Wednesday; only one local school remains closed after Ida

Schools located in Springfield, which were among the hardest-hit campuses in Livingston Parish during Hurricane Ida, will reopen to students on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced. Employees at those schools — Springfield High, Springfield Middle, and Springfield Elementary — will report to work on Tuesday, Sept. 14,...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
Asbury Park Press

Not enough bus drivers in Bridgewater-Raritan impacts 900 students

BRIDGEWATER – More than 900 students have been affected by a lack of transportation as the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District starts off its first week of the new school year. On Tuesday, Superintendent of Schools Robert Beers informed the school community that there are "challenges" concerning school transportation. He also...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wcyb.com

Joseph Rogers Primary School closed due to COVID

The Hawkins County School District announced Thursday evening that Joseph Rogers Primary School will be closed Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20. The closure is due to the number of staff and students out because of COVID-19. According to the school district, many of those who are currently absent should be cleared to return early next week.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hurricane Ida-damaged school to get aid from Peebles Elementary

The community at Peebles Elementary in the North Allegheny School District raised three times their goal amount for an elementary school severely damaged by Hurricane Ida. It was part of a one-day “Love for Louisiana” fund-raising event held earlier this month. Peebles principal Susie Bjabolok set a $500 goal, but the total raised was $1,530.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Lake Charles American Press

Maplewood schools will remain closed Thursday

Due to a continued partial power outage, Maplewood Elementary and Maplewood Middle schools will be closed on Thursday. “We are awaiting the arrival of a part to correct the issue, and we will be able to make the necessary repairs once it arrives tomorrow,” said Holly Holland, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. “We fully anticipate welcoming students back to campus on Friday, Sept. 17.”
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
haysfreepress.com

Tobias Elementary School closes due to COVID outbreak

UPDATE: When the story was reported, the number of infections counted on the Hays CISD COVID dashboard was 65 active cases in the school. The number of active cases is 74 as of the district’s latest update this evening. An entire school campus in Hays CISD has closed down due...
HAYS, TX
BBC

Nailsea school closed by flooding to reopen by end of month

A special school which shut after being flooded by heavy rain is set to reopen next week. Pupils at Ravenswood in Nailsea, Somerset, were sent home a day after the term started when the deluge poured into classrooms and damaged the electrics. Another downpour days later causing further damage. The...
EDUCATION
WSMV

Bedford, Maury schools closed on Tuesday due to flooding

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two school systems have announced closings for Tuesday because of continued flooding caused by this weekend's rain. Bedford County and Maury County have announced its school systems will be closed on Tuesday. In Bedford County, the after-school program will be open at Thomas Magnet School in...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy