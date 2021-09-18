Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School to remain closed due to Ida flood damage

Some students in Bridgewater will once again be learning from home virtually - but not because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School is still dealing with cleanup from flooding from Ida. The damage was serious enough that the school remains closed. School officials say that they hope students will return by Oct. 4.

On Friday, workers were seen going in and out of the school to repair the damage. Ida caused damage to classrooms, the gym, auditorium and main office.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Robert Beers wrote, "I understand the disappointment and challenge this presents for our middle school community. Please know that we are working to ready the building in order to welcome our students back to in-person instruction."

Air quality testing is taking place for mold. New carpeting will be installed over the next week and the cabinetry will be replaced.

Fans are also around the school to dry out the flood damage.