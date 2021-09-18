Barrie leads Chemics to huge win over Wolves

Drew Barrie accounted for four touchdowns in Midland High's 35-9 victory over host Bay City Central in Saginaw Valley League North football Friday. "We were able to run the football effectively. The offensive line did a great job," said Chemics' coach Eric Methner. "We opened up some play-action passes, Drew made some great throws and bought some time on some plays, and he ran around a bit and made some big-time plays for us tonight."