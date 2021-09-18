CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Police Looking for Woman Who Threatened to Shoot "Fiery Crab" Employee then Walks Out Without Paying

By CJ
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dC7UE_0bzusuVt00
NOPD, Twitter

Police are looking for a woman who threatened to shoot a “Fiery Crab” employee then walked out of the restaurant without paying. Police need your help finding the suspect and she could be in Acadiana.

New Orleans Police Department is looking for a woman who went into “Fiery Crab” in the 900 block of Common Street in New Orleans. The woman ate, then got up to walk out of the restaurant without paying. She refused to pay the bill, then threatened to shoot an employee. The incident took place at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday.

NOPD is asking everyone from around the state, including everyone in the Acadiana area, to look at the pictured female as she could be in Acadiana. She walked out with three other individuals who also did not pay their bill.

If you know of the woman’s whereabouts, NOPD is asking that you call the Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-STOP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woman Wanted#For A Woman#Crab#Nopd#Twitter Police#Fiery Crab#Nopdnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy