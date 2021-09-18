Loyola students protest amid sexual assault claims

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dozens of University of Kansas students have staged a sit-in in front of the chancellor’s office to protest the handling of allegations that a fraternity member sexually assaulted another student. The sit-in Friday follows protests Monday and Tuesday outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. The Kansas City Star reports that protesters are demanding that university officials take action against the fraternity as well as the alleged perpetrator. They changed a placard at the entrance of the office of the chancellor, renaming it “Office of the Complicit,” and taped other signs with messages to the glass windows at Chancellor Doug Girod’s office.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO