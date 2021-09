DETROIT -- As any good father would, Rick Heasley just wanted his son to succeed. Rick didn’t wish for a no-hitter or a pile of strikeouts on Saturday; he just wanted his son, Royals righty Jon Heasley, to be able to walk off the mound with his head held high. Rick’s morning text to Jon that day contained just two simple prayers: one for good command and another for an extended outing.

