Texas Man Linked With Boogaloo Movement Gets 50 Years for Trying to Kill Cops
With heavy metal music playing during his video livestream, he spoke of finding "flashing lights" and killing "tyrants" as well as "red coats."www.newsweek.com
The radical right Republicans are the opposite of law and order. They don't care about defunding the police, they just want to kill them.
five minutes of Fame costs ,50 yrs of living free. You go cowboy 🤠
Blue Lives Matter until they get in the way of your false narrative.
