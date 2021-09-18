CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Man Linked With Boogaloo Movement Gets 50 Years for Trying to Kill Cops

By Daniel Villarreal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With heavy metal music playing during his video livestream, he spoke of finding "flashing lights" and killing "tyrants" as well as "red coats."

Comments / 24

Pitbull Romans 5:8
7d ago

The radical right Republicans are the opposite of law and order. They don't care about defunding the police, they just want to kill them.

Reply(1)
7
Samuel Austin
7d ago

five minutes of Fame costs ,50 yrs of living free. You go cowboy 🤠

Reply
10
Timothy McCaskey
7d ago

Blue Lives Matter until they get in the way of your false narrative.

Reply(5)
11
