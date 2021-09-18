A Refreshing Palate Cleanser Of Memes And Things

Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough to fit in a stocking. Sure, you could go with cash or a gift card for your stocking stuffers, but do you really want to be the one who phoned it in again? No, we didn’t think so. There’s a complicated list of best practices for stuffing a stocking. So if you’re determined to find the best stocking stuffers of 2021, here are some guidelines to...

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO