CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

A Refreshing Palate Cleanser Of Memes And Things

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What is a meme, but a garnish on the varied platter of life? It takes all the ingredients that produce being alive and brings them all together with an extra twist. It's more rewarding than a sprig of parsley, although probably lower in nutritional value. Can you tell it's nearing mealtime? Anyway, these assorted memes are the perfect appetizer for whetting your appetite. The only problem is that they'll leave you wanting more.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Byrdie

Olivia Culpo Skips Cleanser and Retinol—But Swears By This All-in-One Moisturizer

All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.
SKIN CARE
Health

Chrissy Teigen Posts a Video of Her Cheeks After Getting Buccal Fat Removal—Here's What That Is

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons says the goal of buccal fat removal is to thin the cheeks. Chrissy Teigen has always been an open book. The most recent thing she's getting candid about? Having a buccal fat removal procedure. In a video posted to her Instagram Story over the weekend, the 35-year-old model revealed that she had gone to a facial plastic surgeon to have the buccal fat from her cheeks removed.
TV SHOWS
goodhousekeeping.com

Dolly Parton reveals her £6.99 go-to cleanser

Dolly Parton has been talking all about her beauty routine ahead of the launch of her new perfume, Scent from Heaven, and the superstar's favourite products might just surprise you. Aside from being a musical icon and starring in hit movies, she's a renowned businesswoman and philanthropist, and let's face...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palate Cleanser#Memes
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson divides fans with new photo of daughter Rani

Kate Hudson caused quite the divide among her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of her daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress was proudly showcasing the latest collaboration between her InBloom nutritional powders and Van Leeuwen ice cream when things took an unexpected turn. Kate has...
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

The Best & Worst Halloween Candy—Ranked!

It's never too early to start stocking up on Halloween candy and while Halloween may be for kids, the calorie consequences are for you and me. Consider these numbers: Three miniature Reese's Peanut Butter Cups fill your belly with more sugar than a glazed doughnut; half a pack of Skittles has more sugar than a scoop of Haagen-Dazs Cookies and Cream Ice Cream; nine Twizzlers carry as many calories as a Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
SPY

The 65 Best Stocking Stuffers of 2021 That Aren’t Socks or Candy (We Promise)

Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough to fit in a stocking. Sure, you could go with cash or a gift card for your stocking stuffers, but do you really want to be the one who phoned it in again? No, we didn’t think so. There’s a complicated list of best practices for stuffing a stocking. So if you’re determined to find the best stocking stuffers of 2021, here are some guidelines to...
SHOPPING
TheDailyBeast

Vanicream Face Cleanser Is My Gentle Skincare Dream

Scouting Report: Even with my sensitive skin, the Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser gets all the gunk off my face without irritating it. I have somewhat fancy-pants taste when it comes to skincare but I don’t necessarily have a fancy-pants budget. I also have super-duper sensitive skin, allergies, and have gotten rashes from certain lotions and beauty products. When my go-to facial cleanser stopped being produced, I did research on drug-store-priced facial cleansers that wouldn’t irritate my skin.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Old-Fashioned Soda Shop Refreshments

The Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop drinks are a new range of refreshments from the brand focused on providing consumers with an old-fashioned flavor experience that harkens back to some classic drinks. The sodas come in the form of the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Cream Soda and the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Black Cherry, which are both crafted with real sugar. The limited-edition sodas call to mind the refreshments traditionally enjoyed in soda shops and will increase relevancy amongst younger consumers.
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

Refreshing Limoncello Tiramisu Recipe

If you are a tiramisu fan, you probably tried many tiramisu recipes. Most of the recipes, in general, are based on chocolate and coffee, so today am offering this yummy and refreshing Limoncello tiramisu recipe that is ideal spring-summer dessert for all the tiramisu lovers! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Refreshing Strawberry Gelato Recipe

This strawberry gelato is so refreshing and delicious! Plus, it is very easy and simple to prepare. There is nothing more perfect for the sunny season like creamy, silky, and soft fruit gelato. Here is the recipe:. Makes around 1 liter. Ingredients:. 650 ml whole milk. 120 ml heavy cream.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

At the VMAs, these Twitter memes are the real winners

With the notoriously zany Doja Cat hosting, really anything could happen at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. And through social media, it’s easy to stay up-to-date with award winners, bold costume choices, and topical jokes throughout the show. Whoever you’re hoping takes home the coveted Video of the Year award, follow along with these tweets that proved to be nearly as entertaining as the VMAs themselves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

7 pumpkin skin care products to try: Masks, cleansers and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. As soon...
SKIN CARE
mashed.com

Baileys Brought Back This Fall Flavor, And We Don't Mean Pumpkin Spice

Fall is in the air and perhaps even more so in the trees. While there may still be some warm days ahead (via AccuWeather), the nights will turn cooler, the leaves will change, and many people may be starting to think about what costume they want to wear for Halloween or what they want to serve for Thanksgiving dinner. And this year, Baileys has the perfect item to add to any holiday dinner table or festive gathering.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy