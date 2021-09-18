CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury convicts again in 2007 fatal Luxor bombing in Las Vegas

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

A new trial in a fatal bombing case that terrified Las Vegas in 2007 has reached the same verdict: guilty. A jury on Friday convicted Omar Rueda-Denvers, 45, of murder, attempted murder and other charges for conspiring to build a pipe bomb that exploded at the Luxor casino parking garage and killed 27-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Prosecutors say he was trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend out of jealousy.

