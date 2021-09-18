CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQofE_0bzupVg300
Richard Young/Shutterstock

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!

Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRA7R_0bzupVg300
Grace Jones on stage at Icon Ball on Sept. 17, 2021. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

The full outfit consisted of a tight black corset paired with a long black sequined coat and a feathered headpiece. Like we said, Grace Jones made sure she was the center of attention during her time on stage and the outfit helped her accomplish that.

The sexy performance comes after Grace Jones reportedly stepped away from her role in the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die. In 2019, it was rumored that the singer would make a cameo in the new film, 34 years after she appeared alongside Roger Moore in A View To A Kill. It’s not clear why she walked away from the role and the chance to return to the long-running franchise, but according to the The Sun, Grace wasn’t happy with the script.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMqQ0_0bzupVg300
Grace Jones on the red carpet before London Fashion Week’s Icon Ball on Sept. 17, 2021. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“Bosses were really excited about landing her. Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organized premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome,” a source previously told The Sun. “But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight.”

It’s a shame Grace Jones won’t appear in the new James Bond movie, but at least she’s still performing and fans get to enjoy her talents on stage.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Grace Jones
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Slays In Black Mini Skirt With Jay Z & Mom in Cannes After 40th Birthday — Photo

While continuing her European vacation on Sept. 12, Beyonce looked carefree and relaxed as she wore a black mini skirt and white button down shirt. Beyonce was joined by her husband, JAY-Z, and mom, Tina Knowles, for a meal at La Guerite restaurant in Cannes on Sept. 12. The singer was photographed leaving the restaurant while wearing a tiny black mini skirt, which she paired with a white button down shirt and heels. Meanwhile, Tina looked stunning in a lacy white dress, while Jay kept it a bit more casual, wearing gym shorts, a white t-shirt and sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Bodysuit#Hitmaker#The The Sun Grace#The Sun
Birmingham Star

Megan Thee Stallion's stunning Met Gala look

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Met Gala 2021 dressed as a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s. Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her hotel, The Mark, in New York City, reported E! News.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz's Style and Her 5 Cool Girl Outfit Essentials

Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in Latest Pepe Jeans Ads

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Pepe Jeans is doubling down on Beckhams, casting Brooklyn and his fiancée, the American actress and director Nicola Peltz for the upcoming “Just Us” fall campaign, which shows the two decked in denim and eco-leather pieces. The campaign, which launches Thursday, follows Beckham’s debut for Pepe earlier this year. As reported, he snapped himself wearing Pepe denim at the beach, part of a two-year collaboration with the brand that belongs to the Spanish group AWWG.More from WWDPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at SelfridgesFront Row at Kent & Curwen Men's Fall 2019Inside...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy