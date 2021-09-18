Diablo 2 Resurrected Gambling Guide

Welcome to the first instalment of Rolling Stone’s three-part heavy music column, created to celebrate the release of Diablo II: Resurrected. Have you ever found yourself wondering why something as far-reaching and universal as a music genre can be so divisive? Why is it that an entire collective of bands and artists can be equally overlooked or celebrated just by the music they play? While this could be said of just about any genre, it seems that when it comes to a genre that is arguably heavier than its counterparts, so too does the intensity and voracity of its fanbase increase.

