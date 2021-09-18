CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Diablo 2 Resurrected Gambling Guide

By Talal
segmentnext.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Diablo 2 Resurrected, Gambling is a game mechanic which allows you to have a chance of getting a high rarity item when you buy an item from a vendor. In this guide, we will explain everything there is to know about Gambling in Diablo 2 Resurrected. Diablo 2 Resurrected...

segmentnext.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Diablo Guide to Heavy Music

Welcome to the first instalment of Rolling Stone’s three-part heavy music column, created to celebrate the release of Diablo II: Resurrected. Have you ever found yourself wondering why something as far-reaching and universal as a music genre can be so divisive? Why is it that an entire collective of bands and artists can be equally overlooked or celebrated just by the music they play? While this could be said of just about any genre, it seems that when it comes to a genre that is arguably heavier than its counterparts, so too does the intensity and voracity of its fanbase increase.
MUSIC
dexerto.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected cinematic trailer reveals Mephisto, Diablo and Baal

From the fires of Blizzard’s Diablo 2 remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected, Diablo, Mephisto and Baal have been reborn, and fans are loving their improved looks. Diablo 2 Resurrected is just around the corner, and all of Sanctuary’s inhabitants are bracing themselves to live through the war between the High Heavens and Burning Hells all over again.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Best Armors Guide

Armors in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous are an essential part of your journey as they provide you defenses and modifiers against enemies. Armors can be obtained from various locations, merchants, quests, and enemies. In this guide, we will cover the best Armors in Pathfinder WotR. Pathfinder Wrath of the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npc#Gambling
segmentnext.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Abilities and Upgrades Guide

Kena: Bridge of Spirits focuses on the story of the protagonist Kena who possesses certain abilities that help her fight enemies to progress into the story. In this guide, we’ll be discussing all the abilities at Kena’s disposal and their upgrades in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Kena: Bridge of Spirits...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Unlock Master Spirit Guide Difficulty in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena Bridge of Spirits offers a variety of difficulty levels for players to choose from. However, there’s an exceptional challenge awaiting players who like things a little tough. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock the Master Spirit Guide Difficulty in Kena Bridge of Spirits. How to Unlock...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

League Of Legends MMO Finds Cyberpunk 2077’s Quest Director

Every massively multiplayer online (MMO) game requires a versatile quest designer and in the case of the League of Legends MMO project, developer Riot Games has possibly found the best in the business. Taking to Twitter earlier today, narrative designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz announced that he has joined Riot Games to...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

You Might Soon Play Steam Games While Downloading

Steam might soon allow players to start playing their newly purchased games before they are done downloading them. According to a new patent published (via Pavel Djundik) earlier today, developer Valve has been looking into the idea of “instant play of video games” for Steam where players can start playing as soon as they have downloaded the first few blocks of game data. They will hence be able to continue playing uninterrupted while the downloading finishes in the background.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
segmentnext.com

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ Photo Mode Has A “Say Cheese” Button

For a game as beautiful as Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a fully stacked photo mode was probably a mandatory inclusion. In an announcement earlier today, developer Ember Lab confirmed that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will release with a built-in photo mode. While a number of games these days arrive with a photo mode, Ember Lab has included a little extra feature which makes its photo mode special.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Stone Guardian Boss Guide

The Stone Guardian fight in Kena: Bridge of Spirits is pretty similar to your fight with the previous less-threatening Shrine Guardian. In this guide, we’ll show you how to better deal with the Kena: Bridge of Spirits Stone Guardian Boss and the minions that accompany him. Kena: Bridge of Spirits...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Storehouse Collectibles Locations Guide

In this guide, we will be telling you about all the collectibles locations in the Storehouse. We will mention step-by-step details along with the marked images of the map to lead you to the locations precisely. So, let’s begin with our Kena Bridge of Spirits Storehouse Collectibles Locations guide right away.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Destiny 2 Illusory Barrier Locations Guide

To help you out with finding the Illusory Barriers in Destiny 2 so you can complete the Week 5 Seasonal Challenges, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be walking you through the exact locations of all three Illusory Barriers. Destiny 2 Illusory Barrier Locations. Before you go out searching for...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Game Might Be Open-World With Multiplayer

There are a number of rumors out there already that developer Quantic Dream has been working on a new Star Wars game, rumors which have now been further validated as well as detailed. According to a new report by Kotaku earlier today, “a separate source” has confirmed that Quantic Dream...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Corrupt Woodsmith Boss Guide

Corrupt Woodsmith is the 11th boss you’ll face in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The boss is found at the Tower of Hana. In this guide, we will show you how you can defeat the Kena: Bridge of Spirits Corrupt Woodsmith Boss. Kena: Bridge of Spirits Corrupt Woodsmith Boss. The Corrupt...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review – A Short But Memorable Adventure

Kena: Bridge of Spirits caught my attention at the PlayStation Future of Gaming event back in June 2020 but then the game sort of vanished from the scene until very recently when the launch trailers came out. It is a Third-Person Action-Adventure game with a few Metroidvania elements thrown into the mix. Luckily I was able to secure an early copy of the game, and as is with every other indie game I play, I booted up Kena Bridge of Spirits with an open mind and without sky-high expectations, not knowing about the epic adventure that awaited me, and by the end of this 10-12 hour experience, I was left with nothing but praise for Ember Labs’ first indie game outing.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Fishing Shrine Puzzle Guide

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has challenging fights, but it also has some tricky puzzles. The Fishing Shrine Puzzle in Taro’s Love quest is a particularly tricky one. In this guide, we’ll show you how to solve the Fishing Shrine Puzzle in Kena: Bridge of Spirits by highlighting its solution. Kena:...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected’s ‘issue occurred while communicating with the game servers’ error explained

All Diablo 2: Resurrected fans want is a trip down memory lane. But there are thunderstorms in the forecast. The D2R launch has been marred with server problems, game creation issues, and temporary deletion of characters. And players who try to hop into a lobby are being met with an error claiming an “issue occurred while communicating with the game servers.” While players are also asked to check their internet connection, there’s little you can do to solve the problem.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

You Can Forget About Titanfall 3

It might be time to stop wishing because developer Respawn Entertainment has once again made it clear that Titanfall 3 is not happening. During a self-hosted YouTube stream (via Dexerto) a couple of days back, community coordinator Jason Garza responded to questions about the long-awaited sequel by stating that Respawn Entertainment is currently working on a number of games but none of which is Titanfall 3.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy