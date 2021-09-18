CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pumpkin Shannon Gets Emotional Over Daughter’s First Haircut: ‘Little Moments Go By So Quickly’

By Kristine Belonio
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon got emotional after her daughter Ella Grace got her first haircut this week. The 21-year-old reality star took to Instagram Friday to share 3-year-old Ella’s latest milestone and explained why she was deeply moved by it. Pumpkin shared a series of snaps showing her daughter before and after she got her first haircut and accompanied it with a lengthy caption.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Pumpkin Shannon Celebrates Baby Bentley’s New Milestone With Adorable Photos

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon celebrated her son Bentley Jameson’s newest milestone by sharing adorable photos of her second child on social media. The 21-year-old reality star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a series of snaps showing baby Bentley in an apple-adorned onesie and a blue bib with printed dolphins. The last photo in the series also featured Bentley’s 3-year-old sister Ella Grace smiling beside him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson divides fans with new photo of daughter Rani

Kate Hudson caused quite the divide among her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of her daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress was proudly showcasing the latest collaboration between her InBloom nutritional powders and Van Leeuwen ice cream when things took an unexpected turn. Kate has...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Haircut#Little Moments
Hello Magazine

Amanda Holden reveals her daughter's funny Simon Cowell moment

Amanda Holden has opened up about a funny incident when her daughter Hollie acted just like Simon Cowell. Talking exclusively to HELLO! about her new ambassador role with Revive Collagen, Heart Radio host Amanda spoke about her image and how her daughters are used to seeing her with and without makeup.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

'90 Day Fiance's Anny Francisco gives birth to second child

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Anny Francisco is a mom of two. The television personality recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband and Season 7 co-star, Robert Springs. Springs shared the news Tuesday on Instagram Stories. "Much love and respect to my wife who's...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Shannon Storms Beador Introduces Us to Daughter Sophie’s Boyfriend

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Storms Beador shared an update about her eldest daughter, Sophie Beador, this week when she posted a photo of the college student out and about with her boyfriend. "My good friend [singer Uncle Kracker] was in Waco and [Sophie] and her boyfriend [Reese]...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Alex Rodriguez’s Best Moments With His Daughters Natasha and Ella: Photos

Doting on his daughters! Alex Rodriguez shares Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — and the former professional baseball player loves sharing their special moments on social media. The retired athlete, who called the teenagers the “best part of” his life in a touching September 2021 Instagram post, was...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Lauren London + Lil Wayne’s Son Turned 12 & Some Fans Say They ‘See’ Nipsey Hussle’s Influence

Lauren London and Lil Wayne’s son recently celebrated his birthday. Lauren penned the sweetest message to her baby boy on social media. In the post, she said,. “Pure Love, Full of Integrity, Compassionate. Brave, Honorable, Strong. 12 is the Magic #.” She went on to say, “Happiest Birthday to the Soul that shifted my Universe. King Kam. Love You Son.”In the photo, Kam looks exactly like Lil Wayne and his mom. Take a look:
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy