CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Classic cars on display at Dayton Concours d’Elegance event this Sunday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGVjp_0bzuogG700
Dayton Concours d’Elegance is Sunday (Carillon Historical Park Facebook)

DAYTON — Cars and motorcycles from the early 1900′s will be featured on Sunday at the 2021 Dayton Concours d’Elegance event at Carillon Park.

The event, presented by AAA, brings some of the finest historical cars and motorcycles together at the historical park.

The featured vehicles are either restored to original or preserved in their original condition.

Cars from the early 1900′s will be on display with cars from the ‘50′s and ‘60′s.

Entries will be judged and compete for special awards.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. The event is free to Dayton History members and kids under the age of 3. More information on tickets can be found here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

‘Feast & Fall-y’ festival returns to Lebanon today

LEBANON — Lebanon’s fall festival, Feast & Fall-y, is returning for a sixth year today. Main Street Lebanon is hosting the event on Saturday, Sept. 25 in the heart of downtown Lebanon on Mulberry Plaza. Feast & Fall-y is described as a “fall market for foodies and one of a...
LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy