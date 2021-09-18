Classic cars on display at Dayton Concours d’Elegance event this Sunday

Dayton Concours d’Elegance is Sunday (Carillon Historical Park Facebook)

DAYTON — Cars and motorcycles from the early 1900′s will be featured on Sunday at the 2021 Dayton Concours d’Elegance event at Carillon Park.

The event, presented by AAA, brings some of the finest historical cars and motorcycles together at the historical park.

The featured vehicles are either restored to original or preserved in their original condition.

Cars from the early 1900′s will be on display with cars from the ‘50′s and ‘60′s.

Entries will be judged and compete for special awards.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. The event is free to Dayton History members and kids under the age of 3. More information on tickets can be found here.

