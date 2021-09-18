$680,000 in NYS funding headed to two WNY libraries for building improvements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Western New York libraries are getting a big check from the state to help upgrade their buildings and grounds. New York State Senator Sean Ryan, who chairs the NYS Senate Libraries Committee, announced Friday that one library in Buffalo and one in Grand Island will receive a total of $680,000 for construction projects. The capital improvement dollars come from a $14 million State Aid for Library Construction fund allotted in the 2020-2021 NYS budget.