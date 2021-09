Four significant giant sequoia trees were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities said. The “Four Guardsmen,” a group of trees that form a natural entryway on the road to the forest, were protected from the KNP Complex Fire by the removal of nearby plants and by wrapping fire-resistant material around the bases of the trees, the firefighting management team said in a statement Sunday.

