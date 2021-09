Oklahomans have grown accustomed to our politicians making questionable decisions when they think the public will not notice. For example, unpopular legislation is often passed late at night, long after most voters (and the media) have gone home. State budgets are routinely released mere hours before the vote is held. More recently, the only two doctors on the Oklahoma Health Care Authority board were dismissed by the governor on Friday night before a three-day, holiday weekend that was also the start of the college football season. That’s not just “taking out the trash,” that’s burying it in the woods.

