Housing Regulator Nominee Will Have The Power To Reshape Homeownership In America

By Chris Arnold
tpr.org
 8 days ago

The Biden administration has a remarkable opportunity to reshape homeownership in America. In the coming days, administration officials are expected to announce the nomination of a key regulator who will have a lot of power to change the $11 trillion U.S. mortgage market. To discuss, we're joined now by NPR's Chris Arnold.

IN THIS ARTICLE
