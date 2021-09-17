Fire damages Laupahoehoe Gym

A Twentynine Palms home was damaged in a fire late Monday night (September 13). According to reports from San Bernardino Fire Battalion Chief Mike McClintock, fire crews were called to the intersection of La Buena Tierra Avenue and Sunnyslope Drive in Twentynine Palms just before 10 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find trees and a vehicle on fire with a home and garage on the property in danger of exposure. Firefighters attacked the fire and, after gaining access to the garage, found the fire had spread to the garage and a vehicle inside. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the rest of the property or the nearby home. No injuries were sustained, however two occupants of the home were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO