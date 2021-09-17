CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire damages Laupahoehoe Gym

By West Hawaii Today Staff
West Hawaii Today
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a small fire that damaged Laupahoehoe Gym on Thursday. Responding to the 1:18 p.m. report, firefighters arrived at 36-401 Laupahoehoe Point Road to find 6-square-foot fire smoldering on the exterior stairs and floor of the gym, according to the a media release from the Hawaii Fire Department. The fire was under control upon arrival of firefighters thanks to area residents using a portable extinguisher and buckets filled with water.

