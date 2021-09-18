CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Merced Sun-Star
 7 days ago

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS. 1. Billy Joel;...

www.mercedsunstar.com

Miami New Times

Life After The Score: Fugees to Reunite for a Global Tour

Every '90s rap fan who grew up to the sounds of the "Fu-gee-la" from the Refugee Camp has a reason to be excited about the fall. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel shocked fans everywhere when they announced that they're coming together once again as the Fugees for a world tour. The legendary group plans to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its sophomore album, The Score, with its first series of shows in 15 years.
MIAMI, FL
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Alabama State
Variety

Mickey Guyton to Receive Breakout Artist Award at 'CMT Artists of the Year'

Mickey Guyton, a singer-songwriter not currently lacking for informal honors, will get a formal one when CMT gives her a special “Breakout Artist of the Year” award as part of its “CMT Artists of the Year” live telecast Oct. 13. The only times the network has given out the plaudit previously is when the title was bestowed on Chris Stapleton in 2015, Kelsea Ballerini in 2016 and Ashley McBryde two years ago, all seals of early-in-the-game approval that have aged well. Of course, CMT is not exactly taking a chance on an unknown in Guyton. Although her full-length debut album (“Remember Her...
MUSIC
WBAY Green Bay

Alan Jackson tour cancels Resch Complex concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country music legend Alan Jackson has canceled his upcoming tour stop at the Resch Complex. Jackson was set to perform on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Resch Complex says no reason was given for the cancellation. Tickets purchased through Ticket Star will be refunded within 30...
GREEN BAY, WI
Brandi Carlile
Chris Stapleton
Zedd
Sebastian Maniscalco
Zac Brown
James Taylor
Luke Bryan
Blake Shelton
Billy Joel
Dave Chappelle
Bruno Mars
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
Variety

In 'Remember Her Name,' Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Why September 24, 1991 Was the Best Day in Music History

(Originally published in 2016, we’ve updated this ode to the best record store release day ever for its 30th anniversary.) Vinyl is dead. Metallica has just gone mainstream. Pearl Jam is “that band that used to be Mother Love Bone” and playing for 200 people at a dive bar in my college town. And I am a week removed from lining up at midnight to buy Use Your Illusion I and II, the two new Guns ‘n Roses albums that are supposed to shape the rest of the music year.
MUSIC
Variety

Nirvana's 'Nevermind' at 30: The Inside Story of the Album's 'Overnight' Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
MUSIC
thevalleyledger.com

SANTANA: BLESSINGS AND MIRACLES TOUR AT THE WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER IN BETHLEHEM – PHOTOS & CONCERT RECAP BY: KIMBERLY KANUCK

Sunday night I had the pleasure of seeing Santana on their Blessings and Miracles Tour, 2021. They made a stop at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA, which was only their 2nd show during a break from their residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. Personally, this was my first show at the Wind Creek in Bethlehem since the COVID lockdown and it felt good to be back and enjoying live music! Santana is on tour promoting their latest album to be released on October 15th. The first single already released is “Move,” with Rob Thomas (and Zac Barnett/American Authors), which was performed live at this show. Santana collaborates with other talented artists on this new album such as Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, Steve Winwood, Kirk Hammett, and others. Carlos Santana states “The title of this album comes from my belief that we’re born with heavenly power that allows us to create blessings and miracles. The world programs you to be unworthy of those gifts, we have to utilize light, spirit, and soul – they’re indestructible and immutable. Those are the three main elements on this album.”
BETHLEHEM, PA

